Bihar: 6 awarded life imprisonment in journalist Gokul Kumar’s murder case

Patna: In a significant and decisive verdict, a court in Bihar's Jamui on Tuesday delivered its judgment in the high-profile murder case of journalist Gokul Kumar, sentencing six accused to life imprisonment.

The verdict was pronounced in Sessions Trial No. 97/23 by Additional District Judge–7 Amarendra Kumar, who found Birbal Yadav, Muneshwar Yadav, Ajay Yadav, Pankaj Yadav, Yogendra Yadav, and Sarfaraz Ansari guilty of murdering journalist Gokul Kumar.

According to the prosecution, on August 10, 2022, Gokul Kumar had left his home around 10:30 am to collect news.

Shortly after leaving his village, the accused, who were allegedly lying in ambush, surrounded him and shot him multiple times, killing him on the spot.

The brutal daylight murder triggered widespread outrage across the Jamui district and sparked protests by journalist organisations throughout Bihar.

Following the court’s verdict, a sense of relief and satisfaction has been expressed by journalist unions, social activists, and members of the public.

The victim’s family and various journalist organisations thanked the court and Judge Amarendra Kumar for delivering justice.

Journalist bodies stated that the verdict is not only justice for Gokul Kumar’s family but also a strong message in defence of independent, fair, and fearless journalism.

They emphasised that anyone attempting to silence the voice of truth must face the strictest punishment under the law.

They further urged the state government to take concrete measures to ensure the safety of journalists and to guarantee swift investigation and justice in cases involving attacks on media professionals.

Reacting to the judgment, members of Gokul Kumar’s family said they had finally received justice after a long struggle.

They expressed hope that the verdict would serve as a deterrent and help prevent similar crimes against journalists in the future.

Public Prosecutor Chandrashekhar Singh Azad of the Jamui Civil Court said that the Court, based on the medical report, official documents, and the statements of all the witnesses, found the accused guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment.