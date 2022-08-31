Bihar CM Nitish Kumar shifts tainted minister Kartik Master

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday shifted tainted minister Kartikeya Singh, alias Kartik Master, from law to sugarcane ministry.

The development comes after Kartik Master, facing kidnapping charges in a 2014 case, was issued a warrant in the case by Danapur sub-divisional court.

The Nitish Kumar government had come under fire from all quarters after Kartik Master took the oath of cabinet minister on August 16 despite Danapur sub-divisional court issuing a warrant against him. The opposition party leaders had cornered the state government for making a tainted MLC as law minister. Kartik Master has neither surrendered before the court nor applied for anticipatory bail.

With the fresh development, Kartik Master will look after the sugarcane ministry with Shamim Ahmed replacing him as the new law minister.

Kartik Master is very close to jailed Bahubali leader Anant Singh of Mokama. He won the MLC seat of Patna under urban local body a few months ago on the ticket of RJD.