Bihar Election Updates: NDA to Unveil Joint Manifesto Today

The National Democratic Alliance( NDA) will release its common fiat for the Bihar Assembly choices on Friday( October 31, 2025). The event will see the presence of all major leaders of the alliance.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, on Thursday released its manifesto ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran’. A major promise is to bring a legislation within 20 days of coming to power in the state, for one member of every family to get a government job.

In response to Rahul Gandhi’s comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged “drama” in which he was purportedly to take a dip in the Yamuna river on Chhath Puja, BJP president J.P. Nadda took a dig at the Congress leader. Gandhi had claimed that the event was called off when it was discovered that a ‘puddle’ of clean water was being used for the ritual instead of the river, which is polluted.

Singer-actor and RJD leader Khesari Lal Yadav thanked the people of Nitish Kumar and said, “The faith the people of Chapra have reposed in me. That’s the force that will propel me to work harder…We will strive to take education to new heights, modernise healthcare, and lead Chapra towards a bright future”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has had an extraordinary journey in Bihar over the years. This has been marked by a convergence of alliances, the part of estate, and the evolving political dynamics which have left an unforgettable mark on the state’s governance.

The NDA alliance consists of Bharatiya Janata Party( BJP), Janata Dal( United), Lok Janshakti Party( Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha( temporal), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Election Commission of India( ECI) has increased security measures at Bihar’sinter-state borders in view of the assembly election 2025, in an trouble to insure that Bihar pates are free, fair and peaceful.