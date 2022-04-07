Bihar MLC polls: RJD candidates loses from Vaishali

Patna: RJD candidates close to Tejashwi Yadav in Vaishali on Thursday lost the Bihar Legislative Council polls held on April 4.

Counting of votes for 24 MLC seats of Bihar Legislative Council is currently underway in the state. RJD, in majority of the constituencies, are losing the battle despite Tejashwi Yadav having made all-out efforts during the campaign.

After losing the election, Subodh Rai, the sitting MLC from Vaishali, alleged that RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan of Mahua constituency conspired against him leading to division of votes.

"I firmly believe that Mukesh Raushan was involved in division of votes. He applied the sub-caste policy of Krishnaith and Magraith in Vaishali. As all "Rai" belong to Krishnaith sub-caste, they have voted for me but the voters of Magraith sub-caste did not. Hence, I have lost the election," Subodh Rai said.

In Bihar, Yadav is divided into two major castes -- Krishnaith and Magraith -- and the latter are using the title of Yadav in their names. Mukesh Raushan also belongs to Yadav and he has Magraith sub-caste.

Mukesh Raushan is a MLA of Mahua constituency in Vaishali district. Earlier, it was the seat of Tej Pratap Yadav. Tejashwi Yadav is an MLA from Raghopur which comes under the Vaishali district.

"It is not only my defeat in Vaishali but it is a defeat of Tejashwi Yadav. Mukesh Raushan openly helped NDA candidate Bhushan Rai to win the election.

Similar reports also came from Muzaffarpur, Nalanda and Nawada where RJD candidates lost the election.

In Nawada, Ashok Yadav, a rebel candidate of RJD who contested MLC election as an independent candidate won the election. JDU candidate Reena Yadav defeated RJD candidate in Nalanda.