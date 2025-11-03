Bihar polls: RJD, Cong do not understand language of development, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a strong attack on the RJD-Congress alliance, alleging that both parties have no connection with development and are still trapped in the politics of jungle raj.

Addressing a massive rally in Saharsa, Bihar, the Prime Minister said, “Their dictionary is filled only with words like Katta, cruelty, bitterness, misgovernance and corruption. This is all they have learnt in the school of jungle-raj. The RJD and Congress simply don’t understand the language of development.”

PM Modi said that while the NDA stands for development, the opposition represents destruction.

He claimed that due to the earlier revenge politics of RJD and Congress, people in the Kosi-Mithilanchal region once had to travel nearly 300 km to move from one side of the area to the other, whereas today that distance has been reduced to less than 30 km.

PM Modi also highlighted women's empowerment and congratulated the nation on India’s historic first-ever Women’s Cricket World Cup title.

He said the win was an example of the emerging confidence of women coming from small towns, farmers’ families and lower-middle-class households.

PM Modi also referred to Bihar’s Jeevika Didi campaign and the Chief Minister’s Employment Scheme, saying around 1.4 crore women in the state have received Rs 10,000 each in their accounts under various initiatives.

The Prime Minister said Bihar has accelerated the pace of development in recent years and urged voters to again elect an NDA government.

PM Modi added that the aim is to create conditions where the state’s youth can find opportunities in Bihar itself and bring glory to the state.

He reiterated that the NDA’s resolve is to ensure that Bihar’s youth get opportunities within the state itself.

“Our resolve is that the youth of Bihar should work in Bihar and bring glory to Bihar,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to first-time voters in the state to support the NDA in the upcoming Assembly elections, saying their vote should go towards forming a stable government.

“There are many sons and daughters here who will be voting for the first time. When I voted for the first time, I also wished that my vote would not go to waste. I was happy that I succeeded. I want to tell you -- your first vote should help form the government. Your vote will strengthen the NDA government.”

PM Modi reminded that only two days remain for the first phase of polling and that voting in Saharsa and Madhepura will take place on the morning of November 6.