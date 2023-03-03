Bill Gates gives 'tadka' to 'khichdi' with Smriti Irani's help

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has shown his culinary skills by giving 'tadka' to 'khichdi' under the direction of Union minister Smriti Irani at a programme focused on 'empowerment through nourishment campaign'.

Smriti Irani shared a video on Twitter, which shows Bill Gates giving "tadka to Shree Ann khichdi".

"Recognising the Super Food of India and its POSHAN component. When @BillGates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi!," Irani captioned the video.

Social media users praised the Union minister for drawing attention to the untapped potential of Indian meals.

India is making strong progress toward a healthier future for women and children through POSHAN 2.0 with a focus on data & monitoring. Today I met with two amazing administrators, Amy Joseph and Lakshmi Priya, who are helping to improve nutrition outcomes. @MinistryWCD https://t.co/zFoQUChHPk — Bill Gates (@BillGates) March 2, 2023

"Finally added the flavour to khichdi. Khichdi is all about the final step of tadka. How humble of our union minister Smriti Z Irani and world's business icon Bill gates to be so grounded and nailing the tadka for a perfect khichdi," a user wrote on Twitter.



"Now this khichdi will be called Microsoft Khichdi," another user commented.

Last month, Gates had made 'roti' along with celebrity chef Eitan Bernath, who recently visited Bihar, and ate it with 'ghee'.

When @BillGates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi! pic.twitter.com/CYibFi01mi — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 2, 2023

The video was shared by Gates on Instagram, which showed Bernath teaching Gates how to make a roti.



"We had a blast making Indian roti together. Eitan just got back from a trip to Bihar, where he met wheat farmers whose yields have been dramatically increased thanks to new early sowing technologies," Gates wrote in the caption.







