Bishnu, Jayanti, Raju to get Youth Achievers Award

Berhampur: Upholding its tradition of celebrating young brilliance, the prestigious “Kumara Punei Jahna Loo Youth Achievers Award – 2025” will be conferred on eminent epigraphist and researcher Bishnu Mohan Adhikari, Odisha’s first tribal woman journalist to be featured in Forbes India and the fearless “Queen of the Forest” Jayanti Buruda and internationally renowned Bollywood hair stylist and makeup expert K Raju.

They would be felicitated on October 7 under the aegis of Madhumaya Panigrahi Foundation. Each awardee will be honoured with a traditional Brahmapuri silk stole, a memento plaque and a cash prize of Rs 10,000, Foundation’s chief adviser Hrushikesh Panigrahi said.

The Youth Achievers’ Award, instituted by the MPF, is a celebration of youthful brilliance. The long roll of illustrious names who once bore this honour speaks volumes. Among them are K Ravi Kumar, Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist (Weightlifting, 2010); Mamata Kumari Panda, International Boxer; Harihar Dash, dancer of national repute; Sasmita Mallick, Captain of the Indian Women’s Football Team; Rosannara Kephatila Parwin, International Women Cricketer; Asit Kumar Swain, the youngest Odia Geo-scientist to reach the South Pole; Sohini Mishra, Indian Idol finalist; Dutee Chand, international athlete; Neelamadhab Behera, Human-Robot innovator; Sujit Kumar, celebrated playback singer; Lalita Prasida Sripada Srisai, Google Science Fair awardee; Sukanta Panigrahi, Filmfare Award-winning Bollywood art director; Abinas Nayak, MasterChef India winner; Amaresh Kumar Sahu, World Skills Awardee in Renewable Energy (France); Raimati Ghiuria, Millet Queen of India and Asit Tripathy, acclaimed Bollywood playback singer.