BJD, BJP teaming up to exploit State’s resources: Cong

Bhubaneswar: With the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) hinting at a potential alliance with the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Odisha Congress president Sarat Pattanayak on Thursday alleged that both the parties are teaming up to exploit the State and its natural resources, including mines.

He pointed out both the parties had formed a coalition government from 2001 to 2009 and had collaborated on various fronts. Pattanayak highlighted instances where the BJD had supported significant bills introduced by the BJP in Parliament and had even allocated a Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP twice.

He accused the BJD government of being embroiled in corruption scandals, including chit fund and mining scams, and suggested that the BJD’s alliance with the BJP stemmed from fear of exposure.

“The BJD government is deep in corruption, including chit fund and mining scams. So, the BJD has surrendered itself before the BJP,” Pattanayak said.

He questioned the BJD’s commitment to the State’s interests, citing unfulfilled promises such as increase in paddy minimum support price (MSP) and the demand for special category status for Odisha.

“If the BJD is working for the interest of the State, the party should have asked the BJP to fulfil these demands of Odisha,” Pattanayak said.

He asserted that the Congress is the only viable alternative in the State and claimed that the people are in support of the grand old party.

He expressed confidence that the Congress would form the next government in the State, positioning the party as the true representative of people’s interests.