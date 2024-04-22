Live
BJD names 6 more candidates for Assembly polls
The Biju Janata Dal on Monday announced the names of six more candidates for the Assembly elections.
Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal on Monday announced the names of six more candidates for the Assembly elections.
The BJD chief, Naveen Patnaik, has nominated Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo from Hindol Assembly segment, Sarada Prasanna Jena from Balikuda-Ersama and Biswaranjan Mallick from Bari Assembly constituency.
The BJD has renominated Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera from Kakatpur Assembly segment in Puri district. Naveen offered BJD nomination to wives of two sitting MLAs - Sudam Marndi and Subrat Tarai. Marndi's wife Ranjita Marndi has got the ticket from Bangiripossi and Tarai's wife Archanarekha Behera has been fielded from Rathunathpali.
With the announcement of six names, the BJD has so far announced the names of 141 candidates out of the 147 Assembly constituencies.