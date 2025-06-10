BJP: AAP never launched awareness campaign to curb crime against women

New Delhi: Criticising the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government, Delhi unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday said that about 11 years ago, the AAP had politicised the tragic Nirbhaya case, and to this day, the party leaders continue to make political statements whenever crimes occur against young girls.

Sachdeva said that after the AAP criticised the ruling BJP in Delhi after a minor girl died here after she was allegedly raped and stuffed into a suitcase in a bleeding condition. The suitcase was found at a flat in the Nehru Vihar area.

In a statement, Sachdeva said that undoubtedly, such heinous crimes against innocent victims are deplorable and must never happen.

“However, to reduce these incidents to mere law and order issues is political cunningness, because those who commit such crimes not only have criminal tendencies but also suffer from a perverse mentality,” he said.

He added that while the police have always in the past taken strict action in most such cases and the immediate arrest of the accused in the recent Nehru Vihar case is necessary, there is also an urgent need to run social awareness campaigns to awaken society against such criminals and instill fear of consequences among potential offenders.

Sachdeva expressed deep anguish over the horrific crime.

Further criticising the AAP, he said: “The people of Delhi want to ask a question to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi Marlena in this regard. Every year, one or two such horrifying crimes against girls or women are reported.

The police arrest the perpetrators and ensure their punishment. But Kejriwal and Atishi must answer why their governments have not launched even a single social awareness campaign in the past 11 years to prevent crimes against women?”

“Under their government, the heads of the Delhi Commission for Women or the Child Rights Commission have been known to comment on issues from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Yet, not once did they launch any concrete campaign to change the criminal mindset of a distorted section of society towards girls and women.”