BJP announces two election panels, Vasundhara Raje missing from both

Jaipur: The BJP on Thursday announced two poll panels for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, scheduled later this year, but surprisingly, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is not a part of any of them.

The party announced that the state election management committee will be headed by former MP Narayan Panchariya, while Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will lead state manifesto committee.

Party leaders told IANS, "The BJP has announced new teams of state election management Committee and Manifesto Committee and has tried to accommodate leaders from different backgrounds to balance social engineering equations and to give a message of unity."

Besides Panchariya, veteran leaders like Omkarsingh Lakhawat and Rajyawardhan Rathore and Bhajanlal Sharma have been announced as joint coordinators in election management committee.

Meanwhile, besides Meghwal, RS MPs Kirodilal Meena and Ghanshyam Tiwari are the joint coordinators for Manifesto Committee

Speaking on the occasion, state in-charge Pralhad Joshi said, "We have announced these committees. We are also set to commence the 'Parivartan Yatra'. I have full faith that people of Rajasthan will give the mandate to BJP, he said before the party's core committee meeting in Jaipur."

Meanwhile as Raje has not been given any positions in these panels, so now, eyes are all set to see if she will be given a space in the election campaign committee.

Meanwhile, questions were also being raised on Raje's absence once again from the core committee meeting even at a time when the party leaders are giving a message to all workers to contest assembly polls unitedly.