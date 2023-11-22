BJP boycotts all-party meeting on forthcoming winter session of Bengal Assembly

Kolkata: BJP MLAs in West Bengal Assembly, on Wednesday, boycotted an all-party meeting convened by Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay pertaining to the forthcoming winter session of the House starting from November 24.

Besides the BJP legislative team, Naushad Siddique, the lone representative of the All India Secular Front (AISF) also gave the all-party meeting a miss.

While interacting with media persons on Wednesday, the Speaker made a significant statement about the status of Siddique as an elected representative from Bhangar Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district. "In my knowledge, AISF is not a registered political party in West Bengal, Naushad Siddique is an elected representative of Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party, Basically he is an independent legislator," the Speaker told media persons.

However, till the report was filed there was no reaction from Siddique on this count.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leadership has directed all its elected legislators to mandatorily be present throughout the forthcoming winter session.

The party's legislative team has decided to introduce an attendance register for the party legislators which will be in possession of either the state Parliamentary Affairs minister or the chief whip of the party in the assembly. The MLAs will have to sign on their entry and exit times every day during the entire session.

This will be in addition to the official attendance registrar of the Assembly which is for all legislators, ruling or opposition.