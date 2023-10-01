BJP chief in Delhi's Ambedkar Basti for 'Swacchta Abhiyan'

New Delhi: BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday participated in 'Swacchta Abhiyan' (cleanliness drive) in Delhi under the 'Swachchta Pakhwada' programme, and said that he was sure that the movement, a vision of Mahatma Gandhi, will be carried forward with the same energy.

Speaking to media after participating in the event in Ambedkar Basti along with Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and Delhi BJP unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, Naada said, "BJP is celebrating Swachhta Pakhwada and Swacchta Abhiyan on the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country."

He said that many BJP workers across the country are participating in the Swacchta Abhiyan.

"Today crores of our workers and people are involved in Swachata Abhiyan. People are making it a Jan Andolan programme. Today I have come to Ambedkar Basti to participate in the Swacchta Abhiyan and I am happy to be here along with Union Minister Lekhi," he said.

"Let's take a pledge that we adopt this in our life to not spread garbage and keep our surroundings clean. This is not one hour or one day, but it is a movement to go throughout life," he said.

"I am sure this Swacchta Abhiyan, a vision of Mahatma Gandhi, will be carried forward with the same energy," Nadda added.

While participating in the programme, Nadda was seen collecting trash and throwing it in a bin.

'Swachhata Pakhwada' is a nationwide cleanliness drive launched on October 1 in response to the Prime Minister's appeal for "one hour of shramdaan for swachhata".