BJP, Congress join hands against AAP in Gujarat

New Delhi / Rajkot: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised Rs 40 per day for the upkeep of every cow in Gujarat and a shelter home for non-milching cattle in every district of the state if the Aam Aadmi Party is voted to power.

Kejriwal's announcement is a renewed push to counter the ruling BJP in Gujarat and attract Hindu voters, as per political experts. The Aam Aadmi Party national convener also claimed that the BJP and opposition Congress have united to "cut into the AAP votes" as according to an "IB report", his party will form the next government in the state.

"In Delhi, we give Rs 40 per cow per day. The Delhi government gives Rs 20 and another Rs 20 is given by the municipal corporation. If the AAP is voted to power in Gujarat, then we will provide Rs 40 per cow per day for their upkeep," Kejriwal said at a press conference in Rajkot. Panjrapole (shelters homes for cattle) will be constructed in every district for non-milching cows and those roaming on roads, Kejriwal said and also assured that the AAP government will take all necessary steps for the benefit of cows in the state.

Kejriwal said if voted to power, the AAP will work for all people without discrimination on the basis of political party they belong to.

He claimed that the BJP and the Congress have come together in Gujarat in their bid to defeat AAP, and that the Congress has been given a task to "eat into the AAP's votes".

Kejriwal claimed a source told him about an "IB report" as per which, if the Gujarat Assembly elections are held today, the AAP will form government in the state, but by a thin margin.

"Ever since the report has come, both these parties have united. They are conducting secret meetings, and the BJP has freaked out. Both the parties are using the same language to abuse the AAP," he claimed.

He further said the BJP was trying to "strengthen the Congress to divide the anti-BJP vote".