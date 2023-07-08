BJP criticizes AAP for employment and government exchequer payments

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, stating that some Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers were given employment and their salaries were paid from the Delhi government's exchequer. Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP national spokesman, stated that several names have come to light who used to work for Kejriwal but were paid by the Delhi government.The AAP has not yet responded to this accusation.

The BJP made this claim after the services department fired 437 persons hired as experts, fellows, and consultants on Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's orders.In a news conference, Trivedi said that a new form of Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP has emerged, in which party activists are hired on government salaries to undertake party activity while holding government positions.

Virendra Sachdeva, the Delhi unit leader of the BJP, stated that the names of 116 persons who were working for AAP while receiving government salaries have come to light.They subsequently deleted their social media profiles. Sachdeva further requested that Lieutenant Governor Saxena take action on this matter.

Notably, 400 private employees of Delhi government ministries were fired on Monday.The dismissal was approved by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. It is claimed that neither transparency nor approval from the Lieutenant Governor were followed in his appointment.Many of these specialists did not meet the post's criteria and conditions.

According to sources at the Lieutenant Governor's offices, the Delhi government's service department submitted a request to fire 400 private employees.It was reported that 400 people were employed without clearance in Delhi government offices. The government has stated that it would dispute the decision in court.