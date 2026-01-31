BJP discusses strategy for upcoming RS poll

Bhubaneswar: Senior Odisha BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Thursday held a closed-door meeting here to discuss the party’s strategy for the Rajya Sabha election and also strengthening the organisation ahead of the rural polls, a party leader said.

The meeting held at the party’s State headquarters under the chairmanship of Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal was also attended by the party in-charge for the State Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, ministers, MLAs, district presidents and key office-bearers.

Majhi, in a post on X, said, “I participated as a worker in the State-level workers’ meeting organised at the State BJP office in Bhubaneswar. On this occasion, there was an extensive discussion on strengthening the organisation further and giving topmost priority to public service.”

“As the chief servant of the State, I expressed my opinion on the direction and coordination of the government and the party to ensure that the government’s welfare initiatives reach the individuals at the last mile of society,” he said.

Replying to a question, Samal said, “The BJP has its Parliamentary Party Board to take a decision on the Rajya Sabha elections.” The meeting was held at a time when the State is witnessing political discussions over the Rajya Sabha elections after ECI asked the State Chief Electoral Officer to prepare for the elections for four Rajya Sabha seats to fall vacant in April, 2026.

Keeping in view the present strength in the Assembly, the BJP is certain to win two seats, while the Opposition BJD will easily get its one candidate elected. The tussle is likely to be for the fourth seat for which neither the BJP nor the BJD has the required support of 30 MLAs.

The BJP has 79 MLAs and the support of three Independent legislators, while the BJD has 48 MLAs plus two suspended MLAs. The Congress has the support of 15 MLAs, including one from CPI (M). Sources said Thursday’s closed-door meeting discussed the strategy on how to win the fourth seat despite not having the required number.

Earlier, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan told reporters that the BJP will win the fourth seat. After ensuring the victory of its two candidates in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, the BJP will have 22 additional MLAs, short of 8 MLAs to win the fourth seat. Similarly, the BJD will have 18 surplus MLAs and short of 12 votes.

Thursday’s meeting is politically significant as it was held a day after Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das sought an appointment with BJD president Naveen Patnaik and proposed to field a united Opposition candidate to restrict the ruling BJP to two seats.

However, BJP State general secretary Biranchi Narayan Tripathy, after the meeting, said that organisational issues and people-oriented work of the Centre and the State government were discussed in detail by the leaders in the meeting.