BJP files case against Nitish, Tejashwi in police action case

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday filed a case against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav Patna DM Chandrashekher Singh, SSP Rajiv Mishra and six others in chief judicial magistrate court.

The case was filed by BJP leader Krishna Singh Kallu and his advocate Sunil Kumar Singh under the IPC sections of 302, 307, 341, 354, 120B, 34 and other sections.

“On July 13, there was a protest march organised from Gandhi Maidan to Vidhan Sabha wherein union ministers, MP, MLAs, MLCs and others were present. They were beaten brutally by Patna police.

“Keeping in view of that incident, we have registered a case in CJM court against the Chief Minister, Deputy CM, Patna DM, Patna SSP and 6 others,” said Sunil Kumar Singh, the lawyer of this case from the petitioner side.

“It was an extremely unfortunate incident where leaders were brutally assaulted by Patna police. The lathi charge was initiated on the directions of CM and Deputy CM. Due to that, one of our leaders Vijay Singh died here in Patna,” Kallu said.

Earlier on July 13, Patna police registered an FIR against 63 named FIRs against BJP leaders and 7 to 8 thousand unknown persons in Kotwali police station.