Live
- Xbox's Larry Hryb aka 'Major Nelson' leaves Microsoft after 20 years
- World Aquatics C'ship: China wins three gold medals in diving
- Wimbledon: Unseeded Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win first Grand Slam title
- Bengal recruitment case: No investigation will be fruitful unless main brain is identified, observes Calcutta HC
- Imran warns investigating team of consequences for actions against PTI
- BJP files case against Nitish, Tejashwi in police action case
- With eye on 2024 LS polls, Amit Shah might visit Bengal in August
- I consider rockets like a baby, says ISRO chairman S Somanath after successful launch of Chandrayaan-3
- Chandrayaan missions propelled India into a global player in space technology: Jitendra Singh
- Devoted to Lord Shiva, Ukrainian woman performs Amaranth Yatra
BJP files case against Nitish, Tejashwi in police action case
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday filed a case against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav Patna DM Chandrashekher Singh, SSP Rajiv Mishra and six others in chief judicial magistrate court.
Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday filed a case against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav Patna DM Chandrashekher Singh, SSP Rajiv Mishra and six others in chief judicial magistrate court.
The case was filed by BJP leader Krishna Singh Kallu and his advocate Sunil Kumar Singh under the IPC sections of 302, 307, 341, 354, 120B, 34 and other sections.
“On July 13, there was a protest march organised from Gandhi Maidan to Vidhan Sabha wherein union ministers, MP, MLAs, MLCs and others were present. They were beaten brutally by Patna police.
“Keeping in view of that incident, we have registered a case in CJM court against the Chief Minister, Deputy CM, Patna DM, Patna SSP and 6 others,” said Sunil Kumar Singh, the lawyer of this case from the petitioner side.
“It was an extremely unfortunate incident where leaders were brutally assaulted by Patna police. The lathi charge was initiated on the directions of CM and Deputy CM. Due to that, one of our leaders Vijay Singh died here in Patna,” Kallu said.
Earlier on July 13, Patna police registered an FIR against 63 named FIRs against BJP leaders and 7 to 8 thousand unknown persons in Kotwali police station.