BJP govt in Goa too rattled to face Oppn, says LoP Yuri Alemao

Panaji: Speaking on the summoning of only a six-day assembly session in the first half of 2024, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Thursday said that the BJP government is too rattled to face the Opposition.

Alemao was reacting to the summoning of a six-day session of the Legislative Assembly from February 2.

"It is now certain that the first six months of 2024 will have only six days of business in the Goa Legislative Assembly as the next session is expected only in July-August 2024. This is being deliberately done because the BJP government is rattled to face the Opposition,” Alemao said.

“It is loud and clear that the BJP government headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has completely failed in fulfilling its commitments. The government could implement hardly 34 percent of the budget announcements of 2022-23. This year the performance will be worse as the government could initiate the process of only 10.51 percent of the budget announcements of 2023-24. This data was revealed by the Department of Planning, Statistics and Evaluation,” Alemao pointed out.

“We will take up the issues pertaining to giving additional time to the opposition MLAs during various debates and discussions, increasing the number of Calling Attentions and giving maximum opportunities to the Opposition during the Business Advisory Committee meeting. We will also demand strict action against the officials who give incomplete, incorrect and misleading replies to the Legislative Assembly questions,” stated Alemao.