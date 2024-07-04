BJP govt in Haryana only engaged in taking U-turns on decisions: Hooda

Chandigarh: Haryana's Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda on Thursday accused the BJP government in the state of only being engaged in taking U-turns on its own decisions instead of doing development works.

Addressing a 'Meet the Press' programme at the Chandigarh Press Club here, Hooda said the BJP should answer whether "its current decisions were right, or the decisions being taken now are right".

"Who will compensate for the loss that the public has suffered in 10 years due to the absurd decisions of the government," he asked.

The two-time Chief Minister said the BJP has been making "anti-people" policies, one after the other for 10 years, and is now making announcements when it is looking at a clear defeat in the elections. "It should give an account of its old election promises, before making new promises."

He questioned why the guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) given to farmers by the BJP in 2014 was not fulfilled.

"Why was the MSP not given according to the (M.S.) Swaminathan report? Why was the income of farmers not doubled? Why were the employees not given the pay scale on the pattern of Punjab? Why was the promise of building medical colleges in every district not fulfilled?" he said, in a volley of questions.

He sought to put the government in the dock by asking questions on unemployment and rising crime graphs.

"How did Haryana become number one in unemployment? Why did Haryana become the most unsafe state in the country? Why were 5,000 schools closed? Why are 50,000 posts vacant in the Education Department? Why are about 20,000 posts vacant in health services? What happened to the promise of giving ‘pucca’ houses to all the poor? Why was the scheme of allotment of 100-100 yards plot of Congress stopped," he questioned.

Hooda also questioned why promises made at the time of forming the government with the JJP (Jannayak Janta Party) remain unfulfilled.

"Why were farmers not given MSP guarantee and bonus on MSP? Why was there no old-age pension of Rs 5,100? Why was the old pension scheme not implemented? Why did Haryana people not get 75 per cent reservation in jobs?" he asked.

Hooda also said the BJP is making fake announcements of 30-yard plots by snatching the right of 100-yard plots from the poor, the SC (Scheduled Caste) and the OBCs (Other Backward Classes).