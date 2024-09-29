BJP govt now dependent on ‘crutches’: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Sunday that the BJP-led government at the Centre is not the same as it was before the Lok Sabha elections as he alleged the government now is dependent on ‘crutches’.

"This is not the same BJP government which used to be there before the Lok Sabha elections. This BJP government is now dependent on crutches," Pilot said while addressing a poll rally in Udhampur.

He added that after the Lok Sabha results, the BJP has realised that by telling lies to people that they will give two crore jobs each year, by demonetisation and playing with the sentiments of the people, by dividing people in the name of religion and language, they cannot remain in power for long.

“I thank the Supreme Court which directed the government in strong words to hold J&K Assembly elections before September 30. Otherwise, these people were ruling J&K by remote control. They would never face the people and ask them for votes,” Pilot said.

He said that voting trends in the first two phases clearly indicate that in J&K Congress will have an alliance government with NC.

“If we ask the BJP to give their report card of the last ten years, they have nothing positive to say. This is a border area and I know that the youth of this place are prepared to sacrifice their lives for the country. They want to join the army, but they (BJP) have slammed the doors on these youth by bringing in the Agniveer scheme,” he said.

He added that they (BJP) want 15 years for themselves and for the youth who are ready to give their lives for the country, they give them just four years of Agniveer service after which they have to go home.

“BJP is today calling all regional Kashmiri mainstream parties as anti-national parties. I want to ask them one question, when they formed a coalition government with the PDP was the PDP nationalist party then or was your compulsion to get to power greater than your national interest,” he alleged.

He also said that the people had tried the BJP for 10 years and today the contest in the Jammu division is directly between the Congress and the BJP.

He appealed to people to vote for the Congress candidate when they go to cast their vote on October 1.