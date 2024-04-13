Live
- Rajamahendravaram: Fake posts, bogus survey reports go viral as elections get closer
- California State Assembly celebrates: Mahavir Jayanti in California Assembly
- Gross violation of law: CIC pulls up EC for not replying to RTI query on EVMs
- Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA arrests kingpin, bomber in Bengal
- Conspiracy on to impose Prez rule in Delhi: Atishi
- BJP govt respects Constitution
- Time to end YSRCP rule: TDP
- Even Opposition believes NDA govt will win
- Polls in J&K without fear of terrorism: PM
- Kavitha to be in CBI custody till Monday
Just In
BJP govt respects Constitution
Jaipur: Amid opposition charges that the BJP was out to destroy the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his government...
Jaipur: Amid opposition charges that the BJP was out to destroy the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his government revered it and even Babasaheb Ambedkar would not be able to abolish it now.
Modi alleged that the Congress was standing with anti-national forces and hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc for "trying to weaken" the country. The rally was organised in support of BJP candidate and Union Minister of State Kailash Chaudhary who is contesting from the Barmer Lok Sabha seat.
"The Congress, which discriminated against SCs, STs and OBCs for decades, made Babasaheb lose elections, did not give him Bharat Ratna, and tried to abolish the Constitution by imposing emergency in the country, is today taking cover of the Constitution to abuse Modi," he said.