BJP gropes around for issues as Gehlot unleashes welfare blitz

Jaipur: Is BJP falling short of issues in Rajasthan six months before the polls expected in December this year?



This is the question being exchanged across political circles looking at the silence being adopted by the saffron party even at a time when the ruling Congress is claiming to make a return.

While Congress has been counting its score and scripting success stories via OPS, health and social security, surprisingly, the BJP seems to be sitting silent and there is no strong issue being seen coming on grounds except the same old ones like Modi’s face, rising crime, false promises of loan waiver and so on.

Sources told IANS that even top leadership wants local leaders to emerge with new ideas post Karnataka episode. These ideas should read the pulse of common men, however, till date, all leaders seem clueless on the same.

Congress government’ Mehangai Rahat Camp, till Friday evening, had distributed more than 5.09 crore guarantee cards, while the number of families benefited has crossed 1.11 crore.

The relief camps being organised by the state government are touching the heights of success and setting new records daily.

The enthusiasm of the people towards the camps is such that in less than a month, the figure of distribution of guarantee cards has crossed 5 crores, said officials.

According to the data received till Friday evening, 39.01 lakh in Indira Gandhi Gas Cylinder Subsidy Scheme, 66.51 lakh in Chief Minister’s Free Domestic Electricity Scheme, 7.23 lakh in Chief Minister’s Free Agricultural Electricity Scheme, 73.32 lakh in Chief Minister’s Free Annapurna Food Packet Scheme. 42.86 lakh have been registered under the Chief Minister’s Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and more than 3.86 lakh have been registered under the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme. Similarly, 36.69 lakh registrations have been done in Social Security Pension Scheme, 61.68 lakh in Chief Minister Kamdhenu Bima Yojana, 89.20 lakh in Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme and 89.20 lakh in Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Accidental Insurance Scheme.

IANS tried to speak to BJP state president C.P. Joshi on the upcoming issues for assembly polls, however, there was no revert.