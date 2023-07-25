BJP held protest at AAP office

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and supporters on Tuesday organized a massive protest at the Aam Aadmi Party's office in Delhi over the failure of the Arvind Kejriwal government.While addressing party leaders and members at the AAP office during the demonstration, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated, "We have come today to seek the resignation of CM Arvind Kejriwal." There is an important reason behind asking for resignation. In presenting the charge sheet against the AAP government, he stated that Delhi's crisis is solely the fault of CM Arvind Kejriwal's irresponsibility.

The Delhi BJP president stated in releasing a charge sheet against the AAP government that the AAP has been in power in Delhi for nine years but did nothing. Even the situations comes that the Supreme Court reprimanded AAP and made serious remarks against the mismanagement of kejriwal government.The Supreme Court said that in the last three years AAP spent Rs 1100 crores on advertisement, but they do not have money to spend on development works and you have come to the court for this. AAP told the court that we have shortage of funding. We are unable to fund Delhi Meerut Rapid Rail. We don't have any money.

In response to Delhi's stance, the Supreme Court ordered AAP to deposit Rs 415 crore for the Rapid Rail Project immediately. This Supreme Court remark casts doubt on the government's intentions. This Supreme Court decision demonstrates that the Delhi government is unconcerned about growth.The distance between Alwar and Panipat will be shortened if a rapid rail line is developed between the two cities. It will take less time to travel from Delhi to Meerut. Delhi's business will benefit from rapid rail. People's movements will be smooth.The people of Delhi will get its benefit, but Arvind Kejriwal does not want the people of Delhi to get the benefit. This is the reason why they say in the Supreme Court that we do not have money. I ask that the CM has money to lie, but no money for the development of Delhi.

According to Virendra Sachdeva, such a devastating flood has occurred in Delhi after 45 years. Due to the misrule of Arvind Kejriwal, the condition of Delhi became so bad.For two years, the Delhi government failed to clean the Yamuna. Considering the flood, no work was completed prior to the rains. The Apex Committee's nodal officer requests time for the meeting, but the CM is unable to spare it.

He further said, Arvind Kejriwal has shown to be a failure on every front and has consistently broken promises made to the people of Delhi. Today the people of Delhi are deeply troubled by the Kejriwal government.The Chief Minister should have spent money on Delhi's development, but instead he wasted it on false propaganda and the construction of Sheeshmahal. The lives of the public have been jeopardized as a result of Kejriwal, with buses catching fire in some locations and people drowning in others, but Kejriwal is busy on political trips.Arvind Kejriwal, the corrupt and indolent Chief Minister, has no right to be in power. Arvind Kejriwal should resign.

