BJP launches ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ marking Modi’s 75th birthday

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise service fortnight - Sewa Pakhwada - across the country from Wednesday on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

The Sewa Pakhwada will continue till the 2nd of October, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. The BJP said Modi has consistently underscored the importance of public service and social reforms, first as Gujarat Chief Minister and later as Prime Minister.

From the Prime Minister’s birthday until Gandhi Jayanti, the BJP, along with the Central and state governments, will conduct a series of welfare and awareness activities. During Sewa Pakhwada, the BJP has planned various programmes around various themes so that people from every section of society can actively connect. It will focus on taking government welfare schemes to the poor, promoting cleanliness, ensuring water supply, and driving environmental protection campaigns.

The Seva Pakhwada will include activities highlighting the government’s flagship programmes, environmental initiatives, and outreach to marginalised sections, aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision that politics is meant to serve people, particularly the poor and downtrodden.