BJP Leader Lauds "The Kerala Story" Screening At Church Amid Controversy

A BJP leader praised the screening of "The Kerala Story" at a church in Kerala, indicating increasing support for the controversial film despite ongoing disputes over Doordarshan's decision to air it.



The film was shown on Sunday at the church managed by the Idukki Diocese as part of a faith festival for Catechism students in classes 10, 11, and 12. Additionally, the church released a booklet on "love," highlighting the perceived threats of 'love jihad.'



'Love jihad' is a term popularized by Hindutva organizations, denoting relationships between Muslim men and non-Muslim women where the Muslim partner seeks to convert the non-Muslim.



State BJP chief K Surendran stated to reporters that people in Kerala, including local bodies, have warmly embraced the film. He mentioned that the film portrays the story of a Hindu woman from Kerala indoctrinated into Islam and forced to join the Islamic State terrorist group in Syria. Surendran claimed numerous instances of 'love jihad' in Kerala, particularly in districts like Kannur, with hundreds of victims and cases.



Surendran, also the BJP candidate from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, alleged that Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) oppose "The Kerala Story," citing it as a threat to freedom of expression and accusing them of indulging in vote bank politics.



"The Kerala Story" screening at the Idukki Diocese church aimed to raise awareness among students about issues related to love and relationships. The Archdiocese clarified that no communal references were made during the discussions.



This development follows Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's criticism of Doordarshan's decision to air "The Kerala Story," urging the broadcaster not to become a "propaganda machine" for the BJP and RSS. The CPI(M) also denounced the decision, viewing it as an attempt by the BJP to sow religious communalism in Kerala, a state known for its religious harmony.



In the past, the Kerala High Court declined to halt the film's release, asserting that the trailer did not contain offensive material towards any particular community. The trailer faced backlash for allegedly false claims about the conversion and radicalization of 32,000 women from Kerala for terror missions.

