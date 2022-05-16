BJP leader slapped for post against Pawar

Mumbai: Maharashtra state BJP spokesperson Vinayak Ambekar was slapped by workers of the Nationalist Congress Party for posting comments against party chief and veteran politician Sharad Pawar. A video of the attack was posted by the state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.

"Maharashtra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Pvt. Vinayak Ambekar has been attacked by NCP goons and on behalf of BJP, I strongly condemn this attack. These NCP goons must be dealt with immediately!" reads a rough translation of the Marathi caption.

The video shows some men having an altercation with Ambekar, who is seated at a desk. In the middle of this, one man slapped him. A court in Maharashtra on Sunday remanded Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale in police custody till May 18 following her arrest over allegedly sharing an objectionable post on social media about NCP chief Sharad Pawar, an official said.

Ms Chitale (29), a film and TV actress, was arrested by the Thane police on Saturday over a post she allegedly shared on her Facebook page.

The post shared by Ketaki Chitale, which was in verse form, was purportedly written by someone else. It contained phrases like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins", allegedly referring to the NCP president.