BJP Leader Sushil Modi Challenges Opposition, Highlights Bihar's Governance History
- Sushil Kumar Modi, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, criticizes the Congress, RJD, and JD-U, urging them to acknowledge their governance shortcomings in Bihar.
- Modi addresses legal complexities around reservation laws and dismisses the viability of demanding special status.
Modi dismissed the demand to include two reservation laws in the ninth schedule, stating that it is misleading, given the Supreme Court's clear judgment on the matter. According to Modi, the Apex Court has ruled that any law inserted in the Ninth Schedule can be challenged. He quoted the Supreme Court order, indicating that a law violating the rights guaranteed by Part-III of the Constitution may be invalidated through judicial review.
Referring to a landmark decision by a nine-judge bench in the Coelho v. State of Tamil Nadu case in 2007, Modi emphasized the 'Basic Structure Doctrine' and the judiciary's authority to review laws that damage the basic structure, even if placed in the Ninth Schedule after April 14, 1973. This case is commonly known as The Ninth Schedule Case.
Responding to the special status demand for Bihar, Modi clarified that the BJP was not against it, but when such a provision no longer exists for any state, demanding it becomes impractical. Modi attributed the responsibility for the state's current challenges to the parties that have governed Bihar since independence. He specifically mentioned RJD leader Lalu Prasad, who, according to Modi, prevented special status for Bihar when it was possible.
Modi urged Bihar to explore ways to enhance its resources, suggesting measures like curbing patronage to liquor and sand mafias, which could save the state over ₹20,000 crores. He criticized the practice of making election stunts without securing the necessary funds and urged the state to focus on resource augmentation before making ambitious promises. Modi highlighted that prosperous states in the country did not receive special status but still flourished, emphasizing the importance of responsible financial planning and resource management for Bihar's development.