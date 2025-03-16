BJP Leader's Comments On Restricting Non-Hindus At Kedarnath Temple Spark Controversy

Controversy has erupted after Uttarakhand BJP leader Asha Nautiyal called for restricting non-Hindu visitors to the sacred Kedarnath temple. The Kedarnath MLA claimed that "some non-Hindu elements are attempting to damage the sanctity of Kedarnath Dham" and suggested banning their entry.

When questioned about allegations of visitors consuming meat, fish, and alcohol in the area, Nautiyal stated that a proper investigation would be needed to confirm these claims. She referenced a recent meeting led by minister-in-charge Saurabh Bahuguna where concerns were raised about certain individuals allegedly trying to damage the temple's reputation.

"If some people are doing anything that may malign the image of Kedarnath Dham, then their entry should be banned. They are definitely non-Hindus who come from outside and get involved in such activities to defame the dham," Nautiyal stated.

In response, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat criticized the remarks, saying, "It is a habit of the BJP leaders to make sensational remarks. Uttarakhand is a 'devbhoomi' and how long will you attach everything with religion? They are doing this because they don't have anything to tell people."

The controversy comes as preparations are underway for the annual Char Dham Yatra, scheduled to begin on April 30 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples. Kedarnath's portals will open on May 2, followed by Badrinath on May 4.