BJP leading in 19 of 21 LS seats in Odisha

The BJP is making a strong showing in Odisha, leading in 19 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats, according to election officials.

Bhubaneswar: The BJP is making a strong showing in Odisha, leading in 19 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats, according to election officials. Union minister and BJP candidate Dharmendra Pradhan has a commanding lead in Sambalpur seat by 1,12,984 votes over BJD's Pranab Prakash Das. Similarly, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra is ahead by 93,555 votes in Puri, leading over BJD's Arup Patnaik.

The BJP candidate, Aparajita Sarangi, is leading in Bhubaneswar by 32,282 votes against BJD's Manmath Routray. The BJP's national vice-president, Baijayant Panda, is also leading in Kendrapara with a margin of 23,507 votes over BJD's Ansuman Mohanty.

The BJP candidates are leading in multiple constituencies including Berhampur, Aska, Puri, Jagtsinghpur and Cuttack.

