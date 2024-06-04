Live
BJP Leads In Delhi Lok Sabha Elections As Exit Polls Predict Another Victory
- Early trends show BJP leading in 6 out of 7 Delhi seats, with Congress' Jai Prakash Agarwal ahead in Chandni Chowk.
- Exit polls suggest BJP will secure 50%-56% vote share, despite AAP-Congress alliance challenge.
Early trends indicate that BJP candidates are leading in six out of seven seats in Delhi. Congress party's Jai Prakash Agarwal is ahead in the Chandni Chowk constituency. The latest vote share percentages are as follows: BJP at 54%, AAP at 26%, and Congress at 17%. BJP's Manoj Tiwari is leading in North East Delhi by over 10,000 votes, in a closely watched contest against Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar.
In an unprecedented move, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress united to challenge the ruling BJP. However, exit polls suggest the BJP is likely to win again in Delhi’s Lok Sabha elections, predicting a vote share between 50% and 56%, similar to the 2019 results.
Campaign strategies varied among the parties: AAP centered its campaign on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest and interim release, while the BJP focused on allegations of corruption within Kejriwal’s government and highlighted the Centre’s contributions to Delhi’s development. Congress aimed to connect its national 'Nyay guarantees' with local issues, leveraging its shared voter base with AAP.