BJP leads in Lakhimpur Kheri bypoll
Highlights
The BJP is leading with a margin of 1500 votes in Gola Gokarnnath assembly segment.
BJP's Aman Giri has established a lead over his Samajwadi Party rival after the first two rounds of counting.
The SP candidate is Vinay Tiwari, a former MLA.
The by-elections on this seat were held on November 3 after the sitting BJP MLA Arvind Giri passed away in September.
