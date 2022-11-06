  • Menu
BJP leads in Lakhimpur Kheri bypoll

BJP leads in Lakhimpur Kheri bypoll
Highlights

The BJP is leading with a margin of 1500 votes in Gola Gokarnnath assembly segment.

The BJP is leading with a margin of 1500 votes in Gola Gokarnnath assembly segment.

BJP's Aman Giri has established a lead over his Samajwadi Party rival after the first two rounds of counting.

The SP candidate is Vinay Tiwari, a former MLA.

The by-elections on this seat were held on November 3 after the sitting BJP MLA Arvind Giri passed away in September.

