BJP-led Central govt ruining Delhi's law and order: Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday presented a progress report on arrangements at Chhath ghats and used the opportunity to hit out at the BJP-led Central government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the city.

Claiming that the AAP government had increased the number of Chhath ghats in the city from 60 to 1,000 in the past 10 years, the CM trained her guns on the BJP-led Centre at a time when the saffron party and the Congress have levelled allegations of poor preparations for Chhath puja against the Delhi government.

Targeting the BJP-led Central government, the CM said, “The Union government is busy creating obstacles for the elected Delhi government and harassing Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP but it is not able to check crime and make it more secure for women, elderly, children and businessmen. Hitting out at the Centre for the spurt in crime, especially extortion bids, in Delhi, Atishi said, “If the Central government spends even 1 per cent of its time on improving law and order in Delhi, the situation would be much better.”

Delhiites today have to choose between two models – first, the model of development implemented by the AAP government under Arvind Kejriwal and, second, the BJP-led government’s model in which there is extortion, firing and gang war, she said.

“Delhi voters need to remain alert against the BJP. If the BJP comes to power, it will ruin the education and health sector in the city like it has done in the law and order sphere,” she said.

Earlier, she said that under AAP rule in Delhi, the number of Chhath ghats in the city has increased from 60 to 1,000 in the last 10 years. Reiterating her government and party convener Arvind Kejriwal’s commitment to help the Purvanchali devotees, the CM said, “Gone are the days when our Purvanchali sisters and brothers needed to return to their home states to celebrate Chhath. Under Kejriwal’s leadership, we have ensured that they get all the facilities for puja in Delhi itself.”

Elaborating on the Delhi government’s arrangements for Chhath puja, Atishi said artificial ghats have been created by the flood control government, the water for prayers has been arranged by the Delhi Jal Board and provision for medical help at these spots has been made by the health department.

“The provision for tents, light and sound at the big ghats is made by the revenue department while the cultural programmes are held with the help of Maithli-Bhojpuri Academy,” she said.

“We have ensured that Purvanchali devotees do not need to travel more than 1 km from their homes to offer prayers at a ghat,” she said.