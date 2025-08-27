Live
BJP likely to get new office building during Navratri
New Delhi: The Delhi BJP is expected to relocate to a new office building on the DDU Marg in the national capital around the time of Navratri, party leaders said on Tuesday.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, general secretary (Organisation) Pawan Rana and PWD minister Parvesh Verma, inspected the newly constructed building earlier in the day. “The construction work on the building is complete, and the interior work is nearly finished. The party office will be moving to this location very soon, expectedly around Navratri in September,” a senior Delhi BJP leader associated with the construction work said. He also noted that formalities such as obtaining fire safety clearance, completion certificates, and occupancy certificates are currently in progress. The Delhi BJP is presently operating from a bungalow on Pandit Pant Marg.
The new party office incorporates elements of South Indian architecture, featuring high pillars at the entrance and at its facade, party leaders stated. Covering an 825 square meter plot, the building comprises 30,000 square feet, including the facade, entrance, and pillars. It is designed to be environmentally friendly and equipped with modern amenities.