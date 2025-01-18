BJP manifesto goes ‘aam aadmi’ way

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday released the first part of its manifesto for the February 5 Delhi polls, keeping women at the centre of its poll pitch by promising Rs 2,500 monthly aid for them, Rs 21,000 for every pregnant woman, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and also Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens.

BJP president J P Nadda unveiled the 'Sankalp Patra' at a press conference here, and asserted the manifesto -- which reflects a direct BJP attempt to rival AAP's welfare-focused governance model -- would serve as the foundation for a "developed Delhi".

He also assured that if the BJP is voted to power, all existing public welfare schemes will not only be continued, but made more effective by weeding out corruption.

"The BJP's resolution for a developed Delhi prioritises the empowerment of women and the welfare of senior citizens," he said, releasing the first of three parts of the manifesto.

Hitting out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, he said all corruption charges in the public welfare schemes being run by his party's government will be investigated. He promised that a BJP-led Delhi government will approve the implementation of the 'Ayushman Bharat 'in the city in its first Cabinet meeting, and also give additional health cover of Rs 5 lakh.

Nadda announced several pro-women measures including Rs 2,500 monthly aid for them under the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana', surpassing the AAP's poll promise of Rs 2,100, and a financial assistance of Rs 21,000 and six nutrition kits for every pregnant woman under the 'Chief Minister Matritva Suraksha Yojana'.

The party also promised LPG cylinders at Rs 500 for the poor section, with one free cylinder on Holi and Diwali.

"We will increase the senior citizen pension for people aged between 60 and 70 from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500; and for senior citizens, widows, divyangs and destitute aged 70-plus from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000," the BJP president said.

The national capital will vote on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.