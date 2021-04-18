BJP member found dead at Chakdah

Chakdah (West Bengal): The body of a BJP member was found at Chakdah in West Bengal's Nadia district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.



After the body of Dilip Kirtania (31) was found, BJP activists in the area started protest demonstrations staging roadblocks alleging that he was murdered by miscreants belonging to the rival TMC, the police said.

Kirtania's family members alleged that he had gone out in the night to attend to nature's call, but did not return home, police said quoting the complaint lodged.

"As he did not return home for a long time they started a search and found him lying injured a few metres away from his residence. Doctors declared him brought dead when he was rushed to Chakdah state General hospital. He had several injuries in his private parts," a police officer added.

BJP party activists started protests as the news of Kirtania's death spread in the area.

Demanding arrests of those behind the murder, the BJP activists also staged protests putting up a blockade on NH 34, police said.

Polling for the Chakdah seat was held on Saturday during the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election.

Police had arrested one Independent candidate Koushik Bhowmick for carrying a country-made pistol outside a polling booth during Saturday's polling.