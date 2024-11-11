  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

BJP Minority Wing President Calls For Name Change Or Ban On All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB)

BJP Minority Wing President Calls For Name Change Or Ban On All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB)
x
Highlights

  • Jamal Siddiqui, head of the BJP’s minority wing, urges the removal of “board” from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), claiming it misleads the public.
  • Siddiqui intends to request Home Minister Amit Shah to ban AIMPLB if it fails to rebrand itself.

Jamal Siddiqui, president of the BJP’s minority wing, has demanded that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) drop “board” from its name, claiming it misleads the public by implying a government affiliation. Siddiqui announced plans to write to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a ban on AIMPLB if it does not rebrand.

Formed in 1973 as a private organization to safeguard Muslim personal law in India, AIMPLB is not an official body. In his letter, Siddiqui emphasized that its private status should be evident in its name. He remarked, “The government should ban AIMPLB. If an immediate ban isn’t feasible, the name should at least change, as AIMPLB’s actions damage the image of Indian Muslims.”

Siddiqui also accused AIMPLB of misleading the Muslim community for profit, asserting that it spreads misinformation while implying a governmental association. “AIMPLB misrepresents itself as a statutory body, misleading the community while working against initiatives that could benefit Muslims,” he stated.

Criticizing AIMPLB’s positions on key issues, including the Shah Bano case and the Waqf Amendment Bill, Siddiqui argued that AIMPLB frequently opposes government measures aimed at supporting Muslim welfare. He further criticized AIMPLB’s recent restriction on common Muslims attending a rally in Bangalore, questioning its authority to impose such limitations.

In his letter, Siddiqui also requested transparency from AIMPLB, demanding information on its funding sources and audit records to promote accountability within the organization.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick