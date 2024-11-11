BJP Minority Wing President Calls For Name Change Or Ban On All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB)

Jamal Siddiqui, president of the BJP’s minority wing, has demanded that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) drop “board” from its name, claiming it misleads the public by implying a government affiliation. Siddiqui announced plans to write to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a ban on AIMPLB if it does not rebrand.

Formed in 1973 as a private organization to safeguard Muslim personal law in India, AIMPLB is not an official body. In his letter, Siddiqui emphasized that its private status should be evident in its name. He remarked, “The government should ban AIMPLB. If an immediate ban isn’t feasible, the name should at least change, as AIMPLB’s actions damage the image of Indian Muslims.”

Siddiqui also accused AIMPLB of misleading the Muslim community for profit, asserting that it spreads misinformation while implying a governmental association. “AIMPLB misrepresents itself as a statutory body, misleading the community while working against initiatives that could benefit Muslims,” he stated.

Criticizing AIMPLB’s positions on key issues, including the Shah Bano case and the Waqf Amendment Bill, Siddiqui argued that AIMPLB frequently opposes government measures aimed at supporting Muslim welfare. He further criticized AIMPLB’s recent restriction on common Muslims attending a rally in Bangalore, questioning its authority to impose such limitations.

In his letter, Siddiqui also requested transparency from AIMPLB, demanding information on its funding sources and audit records to promote accountability within the organization.