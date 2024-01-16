Live
- Constitute SIT for victim of Hangal gang rape: Bommai tells Siddaramaiah
- Palaniswami asks AIADMK workers to oust 'tyrannical' DMK govt in TN
- TMC will hold ‘Harmony Rally’ in Kolkata on Ram Temple inauguration day: Mamata
- Avani Prashanth places tied seventh at Australian Amateur golf
- PM Modi receives warm welcome in Kerala
- If I wasn’t Shiv Sena President, why did BJP seek my support in 2014 and 2019, asks Thackeray
- Will not allow demolition of skywalk for metro expansion: Mamata Banerjee
- Rashmikaa-Vaidehi pair advance to quarterfinals at ITF Women’s Open
- Key sections of Constitution on Lord Ram, Krishna kept out of books: Dhankhar
- Paryaya – Udupi goes overdrive
Just In
BJP MLA, district secy injured in Rajkot road accident
Gujarat BJP MLA Mahendrabhai Padalia and Rajkot district secretary Ravibhai Makdia were injured in a road accident when their car collided with a buffalo on Ahmedabad-Rajkot highway on Tuesday.
Ahmedabad: Gujarat BJP MLA Mahendrabhai Padalia and Rajkot district secretary Ravibhai Makdia were injured in a road accident when their car collided with a buffalo on Ahmedabad-Rajkot highway on Tuesday.
The incident took place near Limbdi area.
Both the politicians were shifted to Limbdi Hospital for initial medical treatment by Limbdi MLA Kiritsinhji Rana.
Padalia served as vice president of the Rajkot Civic Body from 1997 to 2000, led the Rajkot District BJP from 2000 to 2005, and was a member of the District Panchayat from 2005 to 2010. His roles included the Human Rights Cell Regional Convener from 2009 to 2011 and the Porbandar District Incharge.
In a separate incident on January 15, Dhari MLA JV Kakdia was also indirectly involved in a road accident in which a person was injured but was taken to hospital by the MLA immediately following the accident.