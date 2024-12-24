BJP MLAs move HC over placing of CAG reports before Assembly

New Delhi : Seven BJP MLAs on Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking ta-bling of 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports pertaining to the city administration before the assembly.

The matter was mentioned by the senior counsel for the petitioners before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela which directed that it be listed for hearing in the "normal course". This is the second petition by the legislators in relation to the CAG reports.

The petitioners' senior counsel said in spite of an earlier writ petition on the is-sue, 14 CAG reports were yet to placed before the Assembly by the govern-ment. When the bench questioned what was the urgency in the matter, the senior lawyer said once an election was announced, the session of the as-sembly would not be called. "Normal course", the court said.

Opposition leader Vijender Gupta and BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Kumar Bajpai and Jitendra Mahajan had earlier filed a petition on the issue of placing of CAG re-ports before the assembly. In the latest plea filed through lawyers Neeraj and Satya Ranjan Swain, the petitioners said in spite of the order passed in the earlier case, the Speaker was yet to receive the reports for taking further action.