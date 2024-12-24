Live
- Hyderabad soaks in vibrant Yuletide spirit
- iPhone 18 Pro to Feature DSLR-Like Camera Upgrade by 2026
- Atul Subhash’s father seeks custody of grandson, lodges FIR
- City-based Karaoke group feted by Rafi family
- Invited to a Birthday Party and Undressed: Tragic Incident of Torture and Suicide
- Allu Arjun Appears Before Police in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case
- BGT: Kohli will figure out his own path, says Rohit ahead of Boxing Day Test
- BJP has shown great respect to Dr BR Ambedkar, says Daggubati Purandeswari
- Rachakonda sees uptick in murders, kidnappings; overall crime rate rises
- Bengaluru techie loses Rs 11.8 cr
Just In
BJP MLAs move HC over placing of CAG reports before Assembly
Seven BJP MLAs on Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking ta-bling of 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports pertaining to the city administration before the assembly.
New Delhi : Seven BJP MLAs on Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking ta-bling of 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports pertaining to the city administration before the assembly.
The matter was mentioned by the senior counsel for the petitioners before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela which directed that it be listed for hearing in the "normal course". This is the second petition by the legislators in relation to the CAG reports.
The petitioners' senior counsel said in spite of an earlier writ petition on the is-sue, 14 CAG reports were yet to placed before the Assembly by the govern-ment. When the bench questioned what was the urgency in the matter, the senior lawyer said once an election was announced, the session of the as-sembly would not be called. "Normal course", the court said.
Opposition leader Vijender Gupta and BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Kumar Bajpai and Jitendra Mahajan had earlier filed a petition on the issue of placing of CAG re-ports before the assembly. In the latest plea filed through lawyers Neeraj and Satya Ranjan Swain, the petitioners said in spite of the order passed in the earlier case, the Speaker was yet to receive the reports for taking further action.