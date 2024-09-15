Live
- Two new Vande Bharat trains start rolling in Odisha
- Nagpur-Secunderabad, Durg-Vizag Vande Bharat to be flagged off on Monday
- CM Stalin, EPS, Annamalai extend Onam greetings to Malayalees
- Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Attends 10th Day Ritual of Late Krishna Reddy
- Teaser of Mahisha Unveiled by Renowned Director Konda Vijay Kumar
- Minister Narayana inspects flood relief efforts in Kandrika, warns action against misinformation
- Engineer Rashid, ex-Jamaat members are RSS allies, says Farooq Abdullah
- Azerbaijan GP: Hamilton and Ocon to start from pit lane, Norris up to 15th
- India, key nations to cooperate in mutually beneficial areas in agriculture
- Kerala celebrates Onam with traditional gaiety and fervour
Just In
BJP Mocks Kejriwal's Resignation As Political Stunt, Cites Strict Bail Conditions
- BJP criticizes Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation announcement, calling it a PR stunt.
- The party highlights strict bail conditions in the ongoing liquor policy case.
The BJP took a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement of his resignation, comparing his release from jail to a tempting sweet that remains just out of reach. In a video shared by BJP Delhi on X, the party outlined the stringent conditions attached to Kejriwal’s bail, suggesting that there is little reason for celebration despite his release.
BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called Kejriwal's resignation remark a "PR stunt," claiming that the Delhi CM's image has shifted from being viewed as an honest leader to one tainted by corruption. He argued that Kejriwal’s move is aimed at restoring his damaged reputation and compared it to the "Sonia Gandhi model," where political control is retained from behind the scenes.
Another BJP leader, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, dismissed Kejriwal’s decision as a forced resignation due to a Supreme Court order barring him from returning to the Chief Minister’s Office or signing official documents. Sirsa also accused Kejriwal of trying to use the two-day period to convince MLAs to appoint his wife as the next Chief Minister.
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit also weighed in, calling Kejriwal’s resignation a "gimmick" and asserting that there’s no chance of him becoming CM again. He highlighted the unusual Supreme Court conditions that prevent Kejriwal from resuming office duties, implying that the Court views him as a serious threat to tamper with evidence.
Kejriwal's resignation comes in the context of his involvement in the Delhi excise policy case, where he and other AAP leaders are accused of creating loopholes in the liquor policy to receive kickbacks from liquor lobbyists. The case is currently being investigated by the CBI and ED, with Kejriwal having been in jail since April.