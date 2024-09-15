BJP Mocks Kejriwal's Resignation As Political Stunt, Cites Strict Bail Conditions

The BJP took a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement of his resignation, comparing his release from jail to a tempting sweet that remains just out of reach. In a video shared by BJP Delhi on X, the party outlined the stringent conditions attached to Kejriwal’s bail, suggesting that there is little reason for celebration despite his release.



BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called Kejriwal's resignation remark a "PR stunt," claiming that the Delhi CM's image has shifted from being viewed as an honest leader to one tainted by corruption. He argued that Kejriwal’s move is aimed at restoring his damaged reputation and compared it to the "Sonia Gandhi model," where political control is retained from behind the scenes.

Another BJP leader, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, dismissed Kejriwal’s decision as a forced resignation due to a Supreme Court order barring him from returning to the Chief Minister’s Office or signing official documents. Sirsa also accused Kejriwal of trying to use the two-day period to convince MLAs to appoint his wife as the next Chief Minister.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit also weighed in, calling Kejriwal’s resignation a "gimmick" and asserting that there’s no chance of him becoming CM again. He highlighted the unusual Supreme Court conditions that prevent Kejriwal from resuming office duties, implying that the Court views him as a serious threat to tamper with evidence.

Kejriwal's resignation comes in the context of his involvement in the Delhi excise policy case, where he and other AAP leaders are accused of creating loopholes in the liquor policy to receive kickbacks from liquor lobbyists. The case is currently being investigated by the CBI and ED, with Kejriwal having been in jail since April.