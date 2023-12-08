BJP MP Sunita Duggal Responds To Mahua Moitra's Expulsion

Live
- In an exclusive interview, BJP MP Sunita Duggal addresses Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra's accusations of unfair expulsion from the Lok Sabha.
- Duggal sheds light on the Ethics Committee proceedings, emphasizing Moitra's missed opportunities to present her case and the inconsistencies in her conduct, while providing insights into the parliamentary debate surrounding the issue.
BJP Member of Parliament Sunita Duggal, who was part of the Parliament Ethics Committee that recommended the expulsion of Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra as a Lok Sabha MP, responded to Moitra's accusation that the panel acted without proof and denied her an opportunity to present her side. In an exclusive interview with India Today TV's Senior Executive Editor Shiv Aroor, Duggal stated that Moitra had been given a chance to present her arguments before the ethics panel but did not make full use of that opportunity.
Duggal mentioned that during the ethics panel meeting, Moitra was unable to provide satisfactory answers to many questions, which might be the reason she walked out. Duggal emphasized that Moitra had the chance to put forth her arguments but failed to provide convincing responses to several queries. Moitra, along with other opposition leaders, had left the Parliament Ethics Committee meeting on November 2, accusing the Chairman of asking personal questions.
Responding to the Opposition's claim that Moitra's expulsion happened hastily after the ethics panel's report, Duggal clarified that statements from all involved parties were already public, and the report merely tabled those recommendations based on the information available. Duggal stated that there was no need for a debate after reading out the report.
Addressing why businessman Darshan Hiranandani was not deposed and why there was no cross-examination, Duggal pointed out that Moitra had already admitted to receiving gifts from Hiranandani. She argued that Moitra's actions, such as sharing her Parliament login access and posing questions from various countries, were inconsistent with her role as an MP.
Furthermore, Duggal highlighted that of the 60 questions asked by Moitra during her tenure, 51 were related to the corporate sector. She questioned Moitra's focus and consistency, asserting that the Ethics Committee took its time to listen to all parties involved in the cash-for-query case before issuing its report.