BJP President Tells People Of Odisha To Overthrow BJD Govt.

New Delhi: Upon his maiden visit to Odisha as the president of Bharatiya Janata Party, J.P. Nadda heavily criticised Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led government for failing to address the basic concern of the people. The party chief who is on a two-day visit to the state also claimed that BJD is dipped in corruption.



He called out BJD over charges of corruptions and its ministers being accused of murder. Nadda, while addressing over 25,000 party workers, said that the people of Odisha must overthrow such a government.



"Fake bills are created under MNREGA. The Centre has provided money, but patients are suffering and pregnant women are giving birth to children on the roadside. What kind of governance is prevailing here," Nadda heavily came down against the BJD led state government.



Targeting BJD and Congress at once, BJP president Nadda said the two parties practice dynasty politics. He claimed that BJP is the only party that is not family based and functions on ideology. BJP, at present, is practicing one family, one ticket policy.



Speaking to fellow party workers in Bhubaneshwar's Janata Maidan, Nadda said, "Today, we are fighting with the Indian National Congress, but the party no longer remains a national or Indian as it has become a party of brother and sister. We are now fighting with the family-based parties."



"The first tribal President of the country is also from Odisha. Earlier during the time of Congress, it distributed Revdis. But now over 15 Padma award recipients are from Odisha. Time has come for the double engine government in Odisha," Nadda added.

