BJP should introspect its ideology, says Goa Congress

Panaji: The Goa Congress on Wednesday advised the BJP to retrospect its ideology and see whether "corruption, hobnobbing with defectors, and extorting businessmen using electoral bonds were their agendas".

Addressing a press conference here, the General Secretary of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), Vijay Bhike, accused the BJP of looting public money.

Hitting back at the BJP for questioning what the Congress has done for the country and the state, Bhike asked the BJP whether its predecessors fought for India’s Independence and the liberation of Goa.

“They should not ask us what we did for the nation and Goa. Everyone knows what our leaders have done to develop the country and the state. The BJP hobnobs with the corrupt and scamsters, besides welcoming defectors into the party to finish democracy,” Bhike claimed.

“State BJP President Sadanand Tanavade should not speak about the Congress, he should see how deep his party is involved in corruption,” Bhike said.

He also accused the BJP leaders of visiting religious places to seek blessings for the elections as they have betrayed even God.

“The BJP has failed in all aspects. Former Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik had alleged that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his wife were involved in corruption. But no action was taken. Why did the BJP government fail to probe these allegations levelled by a person in a high position,” Bhike questioned.

“The defectors who joined the BJP were earlier termed as 'corrupt politicians' by the same party. But no sooner they joined them, they were all cleansed. The BJP should talk about this first,” Bhike added.