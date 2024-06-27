Live
BJP Slams Congress for Reappointing Sam Pitroda Amid Controversy
The BJP has criticized the Congress for reappointing Sam Pitroda as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, claiming the party endorses his controversial remarks. The Congress had initially distanced itself from Pitroda's comments, but his reappointment sparked fresh allegations of political maneuvering.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken aim at the Congress for reappointing Sam Pitroda as the chairman of the Congress' overseas unit. The BJP claims this move signals an endorsement of Pitroda's 'objectionable' remarks about issues such as the 1986 anti-Sikh riots and the Pulwama terror attack.
During a press conference at the BJP headquarters, national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla argued that the Congress had initially distanced itself from Pitroda's controversial comments to 'fool and confuse' the public. His reappointment comes just weeks after he resigned amid controversy during the Lok Sabha elections.
Poonawalla accused the Congress of political opportunism, stating that Pitroda's reappointment shows the party's support for his comments, which had incited public outrage. 'It is now very clear that the Congress subscribes to and endorses all the unsavoury remarks made by Sam Pitroda,' Poonawalla charged.