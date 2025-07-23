BJP Sparks Controversy Over Samajwadi Party Leaders' Mosque Visit, Criticizes Dimple Yadav's Attire

A significant political controversy has emerged following a visit by Samajwadi Party leadership to a mosque situated near Parliament, with BJP representatives launching sharp attacks over alleged improper conduct and dress code violations. The incident has escalated into a broader debate about the intersection of politics and religious spaces, drawing accusations and counter-accusations from both major political parties.

BJP Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui spearheaded the criticism, alleging that Akhilesh Yadav had transformed the sacred religious space into an unofficial party headquarters. Siddiqui specifically condemned the presence of SP MP Nadvi, who serves as the mosque's imam, questioning why political discussions would occur within a place of worship. His statements suggest a violation of the traditional separation between religious and political activities.

The controversy intensified when Siddiqui made pointed personal criticisms of Dimple Yadav's appearance during the mosque visit. He claimed that photographs revealed her wearing clothing that exposed parts of her body typically expected to be covered in Islamic religious settings, specifically noting the absence of a head covering. These observations led to accusations that the visit violated established mosque etiquette and disrespected Islamic customs.

BJP leaders escalated their rhetoric by threatening legal action against the Samajwadi Party members, with Siddiqui announcing plans to file a formal complaint. In a provocative gesture, he declared intentions to organize a counter-meeting at the same mosque featuring national songs and anthem performances, suggesting a deliberate attempt to challenge what he characterized as SP's inappropriate use of religious space.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak expanded the criticism to constitutional grounds, arguing that the Samajwadi Party had violated fundamental principles prohibiting political activities in religious venues. His statements portrayed the incident as part of a broader pattern of constitutional disregard by the opposition party, suggesting systematic violations of established democratic norms.

The Samajwadi Party leadership responded with strong denials and counter-accusations, characterizing the BJP's complaints as politically motivated distractions from substantive governance issues. Dimple Yadav rejected claims of political meetings, explaining that the visit occurred at the invitation of MP Imam Nadvi and involved no formal party business. She accused the BJP of deliberately spreading false information to deflect attention from more pressing national concerns.

Akhilesh Yadav framed his response around themes of religious unity and tolerance, suggesting that the BJP's criticism reflected their preference for divisive politics over inclusive approaches. He characterized faith as a unifying force that transcends specific religious boundaries, implying that the ruling party seeks to maintain social divisions rather than promote harmony.

Supporting SP leaders provided additional context and defense of the visit, with MP Zia ur Rehman Barq questioning the logic of holding political meetings in mosques when party members have access to Parliament facilities and private residences. Regarding the dress code criticism, he suggested that Dimple Yadav had properly covered her head but that her dupatta may have shifted during photography.

Congress MP Imran Masood joined the defense, describing the BJP's comments as shameful and emphasizing that the mosque's imam holds parliamentary membership, making his presence there entirely appropriate. He characterized Dimple Yadav's attire as consistent with Indian cultural n