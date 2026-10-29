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BJP Steps Up ‘Save Democracy’ Campaign to Counter ‘Vote Chori’ Charge
In Short
The campaign, party sources said, is a carefully crafted drive to puncture the Opposition's ‘Vote Chori’ allegation and the charge of manipulation of votes.
The meeting of the newly appointed national general secretaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), chaired by Nitin Nabin, decided to add strength to the party’s ‘save democracy’ campaign.
The campaign, party sources said, is a carefully crafted drive to puncture the Opposition's ‘Vote Chori’ allegation and the charge of manipulation of votes.
The party is learnt to have decided to intensify the party’s mass outreach, and measures to amplify the party’s position on the voter revision exercise were also discussed at the meeting.
The party’s top brass discussed and deliberated on a gamut of issues ranging from the party’s future electoral strategy, issues pertaining to the organisation, and also the scheduled INDIA bloc’s anti-SIR protests on November 1.
The meeting also discussed in detail the upcoming elections and the need for foolproof micromanagement and various matters related to the organisation.
The meeting also is learnt to have discussed the general secretary's action plan for the party’s multi-pronged campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in poll bound states next year, while also formulating a strategy to counter the Congress-led INDIA Bloc's aggressive campaign on SIR-related irregularities and “vote chori”.
The MLC elections on 28 seats in four states spread across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka dealt a crushing blow to the Congress while proving to be a morale booster for the BJP, even as the latter’s triumph was clouded over due to electoral setbacks in some of the strongholds.
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