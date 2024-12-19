Live
Just In
BJP to File Police Case Against Rahul Gandhi After Injury Claims by MPs
Tensions rise in Parliament as BJP announces plans to file a police case against Rahul Gandhi following injury claims from BJP MPs. The incident follows controversial remarks by Amit Shah about Dr. Ambedkar, sparking protests and political conflict.
Tension in Parliament on Thursday grew because of protests and fights. This led to a police case against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
The issue began with a comment by Home Minister Amit Shah about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Rahul Gandhi of using force to stop BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, from entering Parliament.
He said they were "seriously injured" by Gandhi. Rijiju criticiSed Gandhi for physically attacking other MPs.He also mocked Gandhi’s martial arts skills and demanded an apology.
Prime Minister Modi reportedly spoke to the injured BJP MPs.Rahul Gandhi denied the allegations.
He said it was BJP MPs who were blocking him and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge from entering. He claimed that the BJP MPs were pushing and shoving, which led to the clash.
BJP MP Pratap Sarangi, who was injured, said that Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP, causing them to fall on him.
Sarangi was later taken to the hospital.This incident followed Amit Shah's controversial comments about Dr. Ambedkar. During a debate on the Constitution, Shah said the opposition was using Ambedkar's name like a "fashion."
This angered Congress and the Samajwadi Party, who demanded an apology and Shah’s resignation. Shah defended his comments, and Prime Minister Modi, along with other BJP leaders, supported him, accusing the opposition of distorting facts and disrespecting Ambedkar’s legacy.