BJP to launch awareness drive on new Waqf law

New Delhi: The BJP will launch a fortnight-long public awareness campaign, aimed especially at Muslims, from April 20 to publicise the benefits of the Waqf Act and counter the opposition's criticism of it, with party president JP Nadda and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju addressing its delegates on Thursday.

BJP office-bearers from across the country attended a workshop here as Nadda accused the opposition parties of misleading Muslims over the provisions of the amended law as part of its vote-bank politics.

He asserted that PM Modi-led government is determined to make 'pasmanda (backward)' Muslims and women stakeholders, party sources said.

