Live
- Service activities mark MP’s birthday celebrations
- CM to meet artisans in Nuzvid constituency today
- IITM Incubation Cell, VITAP TBI Foundation ink MoU
- Additional EO reviews Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti
- Coal workers are real warriors: Kishan Reddy
- Vontimitta temple gears for celestial wedding
- Harish must ponder his role in party: Cong MP
- Venkaiah Naidu to address ‘One Nation-One Election’ seminar in Tirupati tomorrow
- Uttam to public reps: Dine with fine rice beneficiaries a la CM Revanth
- Govt categorises village, ward secretariats as A, B & C
BJP to launch awareness drive on new Waqf law
Highlights
New Delhi: The BJP will launch a fortnight-long public awareness campaign, aimed especially at Muslims, from April 20 to publicise the benefits of the Waqf Act and counter the opposition's criticism of it, with party president JP Nadda and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju addressing its delegates on Thursday.
BJP office-bearers from across the country attended a workshop here as Nadda accused the opposition parties of misleading Muslims over the provisions of the amended law as part of its vote-bank politics.
He asserted that PM Modi-led government is determined to make 'pasmanda (backward)' Muslims and women stakeholders, party sources said.
