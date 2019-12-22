BJP to launch info campaign on CAA

New Delhi: The BJP has planned a massive campaign to reach out to people over the amended Citizenship Act. The party will contact over 3 crore families and hold rallies in every district in the next 10 days as a part of its huge outreach campaign on the new law.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by BJP working president J P Nadda and convened to formulate the party's strategy over the issue amid protests in various parts of the country against the new provision in the Citizenship Act.

Party sources said the BJP within next 10 days will contact more than three crore families, organise rally in every district and hold over 250 press conferences across the country to inform masses about the new law.