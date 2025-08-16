  • Menu
BJP will go to any extent of immorality to remain in power

BJP will go to any extent of immorality to remain in power
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday alleged that the ruling BJP is ready to go to any extent of immorality to remain in power...

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday alleged that the ruling BJP is ready to go to any extent of immorality to remain in power and reiterated that several "irregularities" in elections are emerging across the country.

In his Independence Day speech after unfurling the national flag at the Indira Bhawan Congress headquarters, he alleged that votes of the opposition are being openly cut in the name of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar electoral rolls, even as those alive are being declared dead.

The Congress chief said the BJP not having any objection to votes of 65 lakh people being cut shows who benefitted from the SIR exercise.

