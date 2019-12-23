BJP will return to power in Jharkhand: CM Raghubar Das

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday asserted that the BJP will return to power in the state and said that it was too early to react on the early trends in polling.

Speaking to reporters here, Das said, "I'm sure that we are winning and the government will be formed under the leadership of BJP."

Das is leading from Jamshedpur East seat. After second round of counting Das has got 8,212 votes and independent candidate Saryu Rai has 6,763 votes.

Das has won the seat since 1995.

When asked that he was leading from Jamshedpur East assembly constituency by a thin margin, he said, "Too early to react on these trends, but I am sure that BJP will form the government."

As per the Election Commission, the BJP was leading on 28 seats while the Grand Alliance comprising the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal was leading on 41 out of 81 Assembly seats in the mineral-rich state.

The BJP's former alliance partner All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) was leading on five and the Babulal Marandi-led Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) was leading on four seats. Jharkhand voted in five phases beginning November 30 to December 20.

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) President Babulal Marandi is leading from Dhanwar seat. He has secured 9,466 votes and his rival and sitting CPI-ML legislator Raj Kumar Yadav has secured 3,486 votes.

Sudesh Mahto, president of AJSU is leading from Silli seat. He has secured 12,520 votes and his rival JMM candidate and sitting legislator Seema Devi has got 10387 votes. Sudesh Mahto had lost the Silli seat in 2014 polls.